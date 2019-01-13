Nawaz refuses personal physician’s advice, prefers tests in jail

LAHORE: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has refused to accept his personal physician’s advice for going out of the jail and shifting to hospital for his medical tests.

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan saw the former premier in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday and examined him.

According to the media reports, Dr Adnan advised Nawaz Sharif to come out of the jail and shift to hospital for undergoing tests but Nawaz Sharif refused to go out of jail and wanted that his tests be conducted in the prison. The doctor had advised him to undergo ECG and other blood tests out of the jail after moving to hospital. On Nawaz Sharif’s insistence undergoing the tests in the jail, his tests and ECG are expected to be carried out in the next 24 hours.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif was suffering from high fever and body pain, on which, a request was made to the jail authorities for providing him with treatment facility by his personal physicians.

After the tests are done, Dr Adnan will visit the jail to see Nawaz Sharif, according to the reports.