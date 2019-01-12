Body formed to ensure implementation of Senate’s recommendations

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Friday constituted an 18-member special committee of the House to thrash out a mechanism for implementation of the recommendations of the committees, adopted by the House.

The special committee will also take care of other related matters referred by the Council of Chairpersons. The constitution was announced through a circular, issued by the Senate Secretariat. “The step was taken in the light of concerns expressed by senators from time to time in relations to problems, being faced in implementation of the recommendations of the House standing committees on various matters,” a senator said.

All parties, having representation in the 104-member House, have been given representation in the Special Committee, including independent senators, which will be headed by Senator Dilawar Khan. Other members are: Khanzada Khan, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Saleem Zia, Chaudhry Tanvir Khan, Muhammad Ayub, Walid Iqbal, Nighat Mirza, Muhammad Akram, Maulvi Faiz Muhammad, Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti, Rana Mehmoodul Hassan, Muhammad Asad Ali Junejo, Naseebullah Bazai, Aurangzeb Khan and Haji Momin Afridi.

The Chairman Senate constituted the special committee in pursuance of a motion, adopted by the Senate on December 21, 2018, to provide mechanism for implementation of recommendations of the committees, adopted by the House and other related matters, referred by the Council of Chairpersons.

The report of the Special Committee shall be presented before the Senate in concurrence of the Council of Chairpersons not later than three months from the date of notifications. Chairman Senate has posed full confidence in the convener and the members of the committee and expressed the hope of that the committee would evolve a mechanism for prompts implementation on the recommendations of the Senate committees in line with the constitutional role of the Upper House of the Parliament, ensuring transparency, truly representing the federating units and resolving the issues for prosperity of the country and welfare of the people.