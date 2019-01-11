Over 1.3m patients treated at DHQ hospital last year

FAISALABAD: More than 1.3 million patients were provided check-up and treatment facilities at OPD in addition to provision of treatment to over 71,000 patients in emergency ward of the DHQ Hospital during the last year.

According to a hospital source, the facility of pathology tests was extended to 1,248,670 patients, including 16,409 tests of PCR, 137,324 hepatitis-B & C and 1,032,456 others tests.

He said that X-ray facility was provided to 152,482 patients, USG to 48,097; CT scan to 21,429; color doppler to 1,755 and mammography of 91 women was also conducted in the hospital in 2018.

He said that CEG was made of 17,611 patients, ECG of 1976, endoscopy of 3423, angiography of 447 and angioplasty of 85 patients. He said that 10,309 delivery cases were also conducted in the hospital.