Fri Jan 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

Couple robbed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three motorcyclists Thursday looted a man and his wife on Gojra-Toba Road. Kashif and his wife of Chak 181/GB were returning to Gojra from Toba. When they reached near the Gojra city, dacoits intercepted them at gunpoint and snatched Rs32,000 cash, an ATM card, mobile phone sets and their motorcycle from them.

SHOP GUTTED: A shop was gutted in a fire here on Thursday. The fire erupted in the wee hours of Thursday which turned computers and CDs to ashes.

