Two of a family killed on road

SIALKOT: Two members of a family were killed in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley on Pasrur-Narowal Road near Kala Pahar village in the limits of Sadr police on Wednesday night. A tractor-trolley collided with a car. As a result, car riders Muhammad Sajid s/o Muhammad Iqbal and Imtiaz Ali s/o Rehmat Ali were killed on the spot. However, the unidentified driver of the tractor-trolley managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased persons have refused to initiate any legal proceeding against the driver.