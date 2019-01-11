MPA says Timergara beautification plan intact

TIMERGARA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Sumaira Shams said on Thursday the funds allocated for the beautification of Timergara city were not being diverted to any other district.

“I discussed various issues with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and there is no question of shifting the funds to other districts,” she told The News by telephone. The chief minister assured that the PTI government would leave no stone unturned for development of Dir, she said. The people of Dir had reposed full confidence in PTI during 2018 general elections and the government won’t disappoint them, she quoted the chief minister as saying.

The lawmaker said that chief minister had also issued directives for the provision of funds for ongoing development schemes in Shahi Khail Kotki Union Council in Lower Dir, besides giving approval to upgrading government girls and government boys primary schools in Shahid Khail Kotki.

“I also discussed with the chief minister regularisation of all contract employees of child protection unit and to make functional child commission to discourage child abuse and ensure child protection,” she said, adding the chief minister assured his all-out support in this connection. Dr Sumaira Shams said that the chief minister assured her that due representation would be given to Dir in the cabinet to remove the sense of deprivation among the people.