KP CM wants hospitals, educational institutions in tribal districts fully operationalised

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said the government would take all steps to fully operationalise hospitals, educational institutions and other departments of public service in tribal districts. He presided over a meeting to discuss multi-sectoral development strategy for the newly merged tribal districts at his office.

The meeting focused on different development schemes in education, health, sports, tourism, local government, energy and sectors. A number of decisions were made for accelerated mainstreaming of newly opened areas and the welfare of the people there.

The meeting directed for the re-deployment of doctors within the available doctors in the province, recruiting fresh doctors and medical and auxiliary staff for the seven new district headquarters hospitals of the erstwhile Fata and the provision of healthcare and medicines on an emergency basis.

It was decided to give attractive packages to the doctors to be recruited and deployed in the newly merged districts. The meeting directed all the departments to prepare own plans for meeting the futuristic needs of these areas.

The departments were tasked to prepare a comprehensive design of facilities and process of implementation. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that all developmental and welfare activities should be undertaken under the timeline and another meeting within two weeks would review the pace of progress on different schemes in the merged districts.

"We have to give relief to the people. The development roadmap would pave the way for the much-needed development and public welfare of the erstwhile Fata," he added. Mahmood Khan directed to draw up a plan for the holding local government elections as per Constitution and law of the land to empower the people at the grassroots level and resolve their problems through the local government system.

The local government system supported by the development strategy would revive and reconstruct the utility services and bring the institutions to the optimum utilisation for the public service.

The chief minister directed to recruit doctors, teachers and other required staff in the health and education institutions under contractual arrangements and assured the government would give relaxation for the accelerated and efficient service delivery.