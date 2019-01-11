Government appoints new MDs of SNGPL and SSGC

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday appointed new managing directors (MDs) of the state-run gas companies, including Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC).

Amir Tufail has been appointed as SNGPL MD. Before his elevation to the top slot of the company, Tufail was working as deputy managing director at the SNGPL. His appointment’s decision was taken in the company’s board of directors (BODs) meeting on Thursday in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the SSGC’s BODs also appointed Imran Farooq as caretaker MD of the company till the permanent MD is appointed. He is working as deputy managing director in the company. Both the boards meetings were convened after Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently ordered the removal of the MDs’ of both the companies, when the country faced acute gas loadshedding.

The government claimed that the MDs did not inform the government regarding possible shortage and out of order gas compressors that were pumping gas to the up country. PM sacked MD SNGPL Amjad Lateef and MD SSGC Amin Rajput after receiving the report of the fact-finding committee on gas crisis.