Clean-up operation

LAHORE: Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has directed all assistant commissioners to forthwith demark the area of all fruits and vegetable markets in collaboration with secretaries of market committees and revenue field staff and remove encroachments, if found, within two days. The DC said this while chairing a meeting related to issues of five fruit and vegetable markets of the Lahore.

The meeting was participated by ADCG, assistant commissioners, secretaries of market committees and the representative of police, Lwmc, Wasa and other departments concerned. After the briefing the DC has directed that all the assistant commissioners should start anti-encroachment operation from Saturday. She said, “There must be reshuffling of lower staff of all market and this process should be completed within five days. It is also recommended to police authorities to reshuffle police officials deputed in police check post at markets for a long time and police staff should be changed after every six months.”

As far as cleanliness is concerned, the DC added, LWMC should enhance number of deployment of officials in markets. She instructed secretaries of market committees to be vigilant in markets and to strictly monitor auction process of all fruit and vegetables.