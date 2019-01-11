close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Education reforms

January 11, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Real education reforms’ (January 10) by Jamila Razzaq. The writer has come up with sound proposals to reform education. However, the real problem in our educational system is heavy reliance on rote learning and lack of opportunities given to students for critical thinking.

In my opinion, exposure to global trends and the study of comparative ideas is most essential for real educational reforms.

Dr Najeeb A Khan ( Islamabad )

