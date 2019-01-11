The slogan

The slogan ‘Naya Pakistan’ inspired people to elect Imran Khan as their leader. It has been almost five months since he assumed the PM office, we have not yet witnessed the promised change. PM Imran Khan must be familiar with all types of problems that are being faced by the country. The new year is waiting for his new policies which will ensure the welfare of the people.

It is encouraging that a wave of accountability has been initiated against those who looted money and damaged institutions. But, this accountability drive ought not be limited to the opposition. People within the ruling party should also be held accountable for their previous deeds. Only in this way a gradual change can happen in Pakistan, making it a corruption-free country.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi ( Sukkur )