close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 11, 2019

The slogan

Newspost

January 11, 2019

The slogan ‘Naya Pakistan’ inspired people to elect Imran Khan as their leader. It has been almost five months since he assumed the PM office, we have not yet witnessed the promised change. PM Imran Khan must be familiar with all types of problems that are being faced by the country. The new year is waiting for his new policies which will ensure the welfare of the people.

It is encouraging that a wave of accountability has been initiated against those who looted money and damaged institutions. But, this accountability drive ought not be limited to the opposition. People within the ruling party should also be held accountable for their previous deeds. Only in this way a gradual change can happen in Pakistan, making it a corruption-free country.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi ( Sukkur )

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost