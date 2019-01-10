Paramedics call for protest in favour of demands

MARDAN: All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association (APPSA) President Sharafatullah Yousafzai on Wednesday announced support to the Provincial Paramedics Association’s call for protest.

Talking to the media at Mardan Press Club, Sharafatullah said that the government had failed to address the issues of paramedics.

He added that the provincial government is using delaying tactics in connection with the one-step promotion.

Mardan college students demand building: Students of Postgraduate College Mardan on Wednesday staged a protest against the Abdul Wali Khan University administration for not handing over a building to the college.

The protest rally was staged by Muttahida Talba Mahaz, a union of different student organisations of the college.

Led by Muhammad Abbas Khan, Sajjid Khan, Kabir Khan, Waqas Swati and others, the protesters gathered at Bacha Khan Chowk and blocked the Mardan-Nowshera road in front of the college for several hours.

The protesters chanted slogan against the Awkum vice-chancellor and administration.

Addressing the rally, the student leaders said that during the Awami National Party (ANP)-led provincial government in 2009, the university was made functional in the building of Government Postgraduate College Mardan.

They said the university administration initially constructed a wall, separating the university building from the college.

The student leaders added that later the administration shifted the university to the newly-constructed set-up in Sheikh Maltoon Town.

They demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to take action as the college students were facing problems due to the lack of building.

Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully. Meanwhile, a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors and Lecturers Association (KPPLA) was held at Government Postgraduate College.

Professor Amjad Ali, president of the association, chaired the meeting. The speakers said over 4,136 students are studying in the college while there are 35 classrooms, a small library, a few laboratories and four common rooms.