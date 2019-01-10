close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

Inter-Provincial Karate C’ship begins tomorrow

Sports

LAHORE: Japan Karate Association Pakistan in collaboration with Punjab Karate Association is organizing the 1st Inter-Provincial JKA Karate Championship on January 11 and 12 at Sports Board Punjab’s Nishter Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. Players and officials from all over Pakistan will participate in this event. Honorary Consul General of Japan Syed Nadeem Shah will be the chief guest of final matches and prize distribution ceremony and Nadeem Qaisar, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore will be the guest of honour.

