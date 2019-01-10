Ali Latif elected PIPFA president

KARACHI: The board of governors of the Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) has elected its new president for the year 2019 in its 125th meeting held on December 28, 2018. The board unanimously elected M Ali Latif (FCA | FPFA | CPFA | CISA) as president of PIPFA.

Latif is a Fellow Member of ICAP & PIPFA and a practicing chartered accountant working as Partner in “M/s Muniff Ziauddin & Co., Chartered Accountants - An independent Member Firm of BKR International”. He is a 2nd generation Chartered Accountant and son of a well-known practicing chartered accountant, M.T.K Rehmani (FCA). Latif has remained engaged with public sector organisations in various capacities.