Wed Jan 09, 2019
People of Pakistan love Japan: envoy

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai has said that people of Pakistan like Japan and more efforts should be made at people level for contacts between both countries. The ambassador expressed these views while talking to The News during a farewell ceremony held at his residence here at Tuesday night. Takashi Kurai is leaving Pakistan after completing his tenure as Japanese ambassador to Pakistan. He said that the tenure he passed in Pakistan was unforgettable and if his government gives any option to him in future he would prefer again to come to Pakistan. He said that he had held farewell meeting with President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday. Besides Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, parliamentarians of different political parties, envoys in Islamabad including German, Central Asian States, officers of Foreign Ministry and high level military and civil officials attended the farewell ceremony.

