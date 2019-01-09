Services of Qazi Husain Ahmad lauded

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan and the Muslim world needs an ideological leadership, one who always looks towards Allah Almighty for help and guidance, and not towards IMF.

It should be a leadership in whose words and deeds there was full harmony and which truly represent Muslim Ummah, he said while addressing at a photographic exhibition highlighting the life and services of former JI ameer Qazi Husain Ahmad, organised by JI Youth Wing on Tuesday.

Siraj recalled that late Qazi Husain Ahmad had been such a leader. He said though people elected their leadership in country’s elections with high hopes, yet with the advent of new government the situation became worse instead of improving.

He said throughout his life, Qazi Husain Ahmad had fought against the political system based on injustice and exploitation. The JI workers and leaders were following in the footprints of Qazi Husain Ahmad to unite the masses against the feudal lords who were the symbol of oppression and represented the colonial masters.

He said the oppressive and corrupt ruling mafia had taken all political parties as hostages and were protecting their selfish interests by changing their parties. He said the JI wanted to end the hold of the corrupt and to establish the system given by the Quran and the Sunnah that would save all citizens from the slavery of others and end exploitation.

Punjab Minister for Information, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, JI ameer for Central Punjab Amirul Azeem, Aasif Luqman Qazi, JI Youth ameer Zubair Gondal, and others highlighted different aspects of the life and the struggle of Qazi Husain Ahmad.