Rules for new drivers

With every passing day, the number of new drivers on roads is increasing. These people are generally not aware of traffic rules, making it tough for all road users. One example of this situation is when drivers drive in the extreme right lane on the Islamabad highway well below the speed limit. This forces other drivers to overtake from the left. Another example is of drivers who drive their vehicles with the headlights on full beam, blinding other drivers. Pemra is requested to ask TV channels to run short public service announcements to make road users aware of the correct and incorrect ways of driving. Road users already have to deal with frequent traffic congestion and bad drivers make the driving experience even worse.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad