Free medical camp arranged in Bajaur

KHAR: Over 1420 patients were examined and provided free medicines in a medical camp held in the remote Kamangara area of Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Sunday.

Organised by the 174-Wing of the Bajaur Scouts at Basic Health Unit in Kamangara, surgeons, medical, children specialist doctors and gynaecologists examined 530 women, 220 men and 670 children patients in the free medical.

Different laboratory tests, including hepatitis B and C, malaria, BSR, typhoid and X-rays were conducted and free medicines were provided to the patients.

A number of children were also vaccinated in the camp.