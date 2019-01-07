close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 7, 2019

Unfair use

Newspost

January 7, 2019

The unfair use of public power for some private advantages by bypassing rule of law also comes under corruption. If Pakistan wants to run in the race of socio-economic development, issues like corruption have to be dealt with in an effective manner.

Accusing members of the opposition of financial corruption is not enough to get rid of this menace. The lawmakers in parliament must take stringent efforts and evolve practicable strategies to eradicate corruption from the country.

M ArmaghanUllah Khalid

Khanewal

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost