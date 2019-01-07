Unfair use

The unfair use of public power for some private advantages by bypassing rule of law also comes under corruption. If Pakistan wants to run in the race of socio-economic development, issues like corruption have to be dealt with in an effective manner.

Accusing members of the opposition of financial corruption is not enough to get rid of this menace. The lawmakers in parliament must take stringent efforts and evolve practicable strategies to eradicate corruption from the country.

M ArmaghanUllah Khalid

Khanewal