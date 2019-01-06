close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Widow, ‘paramour’ axed to death

National

JHANG: A widow and her ‘paramour’ were allegedly axed by her brother and her in-laws at village Sheikhana on Saturday.

Reportedly, M Waris, 40, reached village Sheikhana on Friday night to meet his friend Mafi Bibi, 36, who was his relative and a widow.

Meanwhile, woman's brother M Jameel and in-laws Haq Nawaz, Sarfraz and Ghulam Hassan came to know the matter and reached the spot.

They tortured and axed both of them.

The killers fled the crime scene.

Mochiwala police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

District Police Officer Attaur Rehman said that after recording the statements of the witnesses, it transpired that the woman’s family members were allegedly involved in this double murder.

An accused was arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the other culprits, he added.

