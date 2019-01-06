Police bust ice manufacturing factory in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have busted a factory manufacturing ice (meth) and other synthetic drugs being used by the addicts, including students, officials said on Saturday.

We have busted a factory of ice and recovered huge quantity of the drug. It is a landmark achievement in our fight against ice and a big success towards ice-free Peshawar, Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told The News. He said the police had launched a crackdown to make Peshawar free of ice and other drugs.

The official said that special operations were conducted in and around the public and private sector universities and hostels in the last few weeks after reports that ice and other drugs were being provided to the students, including girls.

We have been carrying out a special campaign against ice and other drugs for the last six months. During the campaign, we conducted raid on a tip-off from a federal civilian agency and unearthed a factory manufacturing ice and ecstasy pills, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal told members of the media.

The official said around 15 kilogram ice, 7,300 injections being used by the addicts and 50,000 ecstasy pills were recovered during the raid.

The factory was set up in a house in Qazi Killay. We have seized the machinery and raw material used for making drugs, senior cop Javed Iqbal said.

The SSP Operations said four people including Imran from Landikotal, Murad from Sardaryab, Humayun from Bakhshu Pul and Masil Khan from Charsadda were arrested during the raid.

The drugs were being smuggled to different parts of the country and even abroad. The arrested people have revealed the names of their accomplices who will be rounded up soon, he added. He said raids were being conducted to arrest the accomplices of the detained criminals.