Prayer leader murdered in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A prayer leader-cum faith healer of Qalunder Shah mosque was murdered in Mauza Badar Din over issues of amulets. Accused Haider Kharal and his accomplices murdered prayer leader Allah Yar in riverine belt of Sutlej.

According to police, the accused took the prayer leader to the riverine belt of Sutlej in a car for spiritual treatment of the mother of Haider. The accused later killed the prayer leader there.

Qaimpur police have registered a case and main accused Haider Kharal surrendered to the police.

Prof Aamir given additional charge of VC IUB: Prof Dr Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor of Mian Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dr Aamir was appointed Vice Chancellor of MNS UET Multan in November 2017. Earlier, he was serving as Director Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, University of Punjab, Lahore. He completed his PhD in 1993 from Queen Mary Westfield College, University of London, UK.

The faculty and employees of the varsity hailed his appointment.

DBA POLLS GAINS MOMENTUM: The polls campaign of the District Bar Association (DBA) has gained momentum on Saturday.

Mian Muhammad Azher is contesting for the slot of the president against non-practicing female lawyer Sahara Abbasi.

Muhammad Najam and Muhammad Ashraf Khan contesting for the post of vice president.

Sheraz Ahmad Berri is contesting for the slot of secretary general against Rai Fahad Mehmood and female lawyer Riffat Yasmeen.

Raza Hussain Lodhi and Jamila Naz are contesting for the post of joint secretary.

Candidates for other offices had been elected unopposed and final list of the contesting candidates was displayed on DBA notice board. The polling will be held on January 12.