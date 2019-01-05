Peshawar Cantt Board fixes parking fees

PESHAWAR: The Cantonment Board Peshawar has fixed fees for parking of vehicles in the Saddar area.

According to the officially notified rates, a motorist would have to pay Rs20 if the vehicle is parked in a bazaar up to three hours. A motorcyclist will be required to pay Rs10 for the same time. The parking fee would be Rs30 if the vehicle is parked for up to six hours. The charges for the same time for a motorcycle would be Rs15. The parking fee will be Rs40 for a vehicle and Rs20 for a bike if these automobiles are parked for a time exceeding six hours. Cantt Magistrate Qurratul Ain Wazir appealed to the people to register complaints, if any, through her WhatsApp Complaint cell No 0333 358 9045.