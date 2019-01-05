MQM-P convener sees no future for defectors, splinter groups

Only those workers and leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) who remained associated with the party in the times of crisis will remain relevant in the future, said MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday.

“Those who are with the MQM-P will be part of the caravan and will be deemed with respect. [And] those who are adopting the formula of division should know that [the party] is a flood which will wash away the conspirators,” the party’s convener said at a general workers’ gathering of the party in Bahadurabad.

Siddiqui, who is also the federal minister for IT and telecommunication, referred to the 1992 operation in Karachi and said that though the MQM was holding “28 per cent” of public mandate in Sindh at that time, it could not do anything to stop it. He, however, added that the MQM could not be eliminated despite repeated attempts.

“We will reclaim our lost mandate again,” Siddiqui declared. He maintained that the party enjoyed not only votes of people but its workers and supporters were ever ready to take to the streets on its call.

The meeting also discussed the reported confiscation of properties of the party’s charity wing, the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF). MQM-P coordination committee member Faisal Subzwari said the party wanted to take workers on board to formulate a plan to overcome the situation and other challenges.

Subzwari said the coordination committee had resolved to strengthen the party’s structure to win the upcoming local bodies elections despite the “bad times”. The KKF should be allowed to work as many poor and underprivileged families were benefitting from its services, he said.

Replacement for defunct KTC

The MQM-P in a statement has announced the formation of the central organising committee (COC) after the dissolution of all the district organising committees of the party. The new committee will oversee all the town organising committees of the MQM-P in the city.

A spokesperson for the party said the COC would work like the now-disbanded Karachi Tanzeemi Committee (KTC). He added that reorganisation of various wings of the party was also on the cards.