Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Morning shows

Newspost

January 5, 2019

TV shows are generally meant to lend variety and quality content to viewers in consonance with one’s social, cultural and religious values. But, the content which is being shown on morning shows on TV is not up to the mark.

The producers have run out of great ideas that can have positive affect on people’s lives. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) should review such shows and take adequate action.

Zahid Ali Zohri

Nagar

