Corruption free

The people voted for the PTI in the 2018 elections because they supported Imran Khan’s slogan of corruption-free Pakistan. Even though the party is in government, it hasn’t come up with any policies to curb corruption. Party leaders have only talked about corruption of previous governments – as all political parties have done so far.

The PTI should make policies and introduce a system to put an end to corruption. Institutions like NAB take action after an irregularity has been committed. What the PTI needs to do is to root out corruption from all levels.

Sajid Hussain

Lahore