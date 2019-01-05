close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 5, 2019

Corruption free

Newspost

January 5, 2019

The people voted for the PTI in the 2018 elections because they supported Imran Khan’s slogan of corruption-free Pakistan. Even though the party is in government, it hasn’t come up with any policies to curb corruption. Party leaders have only talked about corruption of previous governments – as all political parties have done so far.

The PTI should make policies and introduce a system to put an end to corruption. Institutions like NAB take action after an irregularity has been committed. What the PTI needs to do is to root out corruption from all levels.

Sajid Hussain

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost