Frequent power tripping: NTDC directed to depute additional teams on high transmission lines

ISLAMABAD: In the backdrop of frequent tripping in electricity transmission lines in Punjab, the federal government on Thursday directed the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) for deputing additional ground teams and increasing monitoring patrolling in the fog hit areas to timely rectify any fault on high transmission lines.

The team would then also take precautionary measures to avoid tripping in the days to come, a news statement issued here by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) said.

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan gave these directions to the NTDC while personally monitoring and supervising at National Power Control Center (NPCC) and the restoration of NTDC lines in Central and Southern Punjab that hit by dense fog on Thursday morning that caused tripping. The Minister also and asked the company to take all necessary steps for restoration of tripped lines so that consumers can get uninterrupted power supply.

MD, NTDC and General Manager National Power Construction Corporation (NPCC) briefed the minister and Secretary Power Irfan Ali that due to heavy fog, 500KV and 220 KV transmission lines in NTDC network tripped resulting in reduction of power generation from plants like Guddu 747 & Balloki Power plants besides power failure to 220KV grid stations at Ghazi Road & Sarfraznagar, Bhawalpur, Vehari and Lal Sohanra.

The loss of generation resulted in under frequency load management of 249 MW in Distribution Companies’ 132 KV network. Six circuits of 500KV and 22 circuits of 220KV were affected by the tripping. A total of 88 circuits of 132KV in LESCO, FESCO and MEPCO were affected as result of tripping of high transmission lines. Total power generation that reduced due to the tripping was 2977MW.

It was further apprised that due to generation reduction temporary load management of 3011MW was implemented in distribution companies. With improvement in power generation, the allocation

is being gradually increased and the temporary load management will accordingly be reduced in DISCOs. Due to fog, the column of air under the transmission lines conducted electricity and shorted the system.