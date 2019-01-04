Peace talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In an attempt to restore peace in the South Asian region, Pakistan has reportedly convinced the Afghan Taliban to enter into dialogue with the Afghanistan government.
There is no denying that Pakistan is committed to peace process in Afghanistan as it is essential for regional stability.
Afia Ambreen
Rawalpindi
