Fri Jan 04, 2019
January 4, 2019

Peace talks

Newspost

January 4, 2019

In an attempt to restore peace in the South Asian region, Pakistan has reportedly convinced the Afghan Taliban to enter into dialogue with the Afghanistan government.

There is no denying that Pakistan is committed to peace process in Afghanistan as it is essential for regional stability.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi

