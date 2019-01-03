Shahbaz’s backache reoccurs

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif backache reoccurred in severe form after a long time, and it compelled him on Wednesday to wind-up his engagements at the Parliament House earlier than schedule.

The orthopedic doctors visited him and stopped him from traveling. He had planned to leave for Lahore today (Thursday) but doctors have advised him not to undertake risk of traveling. He has been advised to restrict his movement as well. The doctors have asked him to undertake stroll and have prescribed exercise regularly. Shahbaz Sharif has also been asked to continue with medicines prescribed him earlier. According, to the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament House, Shahbaz Sharif has also serious history of malignancy and recovered from cancer miraculously.

His doctors have deputed physiotherapist for assisting him in carrying out requisite exercise. The sources said that decision regarding further treatment would be taken in the light of fresh tests and the possibility of surgery cannot be ruled out.

The orthopedic has expressed fear about Spinal problem. It’s a condition in which the spinal column narrows and starts compressing the spinal cord. This process is typically gradual.

Yet another specialist has referred it as a slipped disk in some part of spine, from neck to lower back.

The sources said that physiotherapist provided him little comfort on Wednesday, but Shahbaz Sharif is still complaining about pain. He is in the custody of the national accountability bureau (NAB), and it is likely that he will have to stay here till the National Assembly’s seventh session that will be commencing on January 10. The sources said that number of stalwarts from different Parliamentary groups had meeting with him in the leader of opposition chamber of the Parliament House on Wednesday where political situation obtaining in the country came under discussion, but he had to call of some afternoon meetings due to his backache and he returned to his minister enclave’s residence for taking rest.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Secretariat of the National Assembly has allotted another ministerial chamber to Shahbaz Sharif in the Parliament House on the first floor in his capacity as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) beside his twin-room present chamber of leader of the opposition. The additional chamber is situated in the neighbourhood of federal minister Umar Ayub Khan. This chamber was previously occupied by former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah in his capacity as PAC Chairman.