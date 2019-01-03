RCB confiscates 1524 hand carts

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under their anti-encroachment operation confiscated 1,524 handcarts, 7506 counters, tables, stands and over 96 engines of vehicles during 2018. Talking to APP RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that total 19126 items were confiscated from Saddar, Ahata Methu Khan, Kashmir Road, Bank Road, Tench Bhatta, Kamal Abad, Chungi No 22, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Chor and other areas.

The operation on the directive of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench was intensified in all cantt areas and efforts were made to make RCB areas encroachment free, he added. He said that the enforcement branch team on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer also imposed fines amounting to over Rs5.2 million on the rules violators during last year.

The operation was being conducted regularly while permanent and temporary encroachment were removed.

The operation against unauthorized construction was also launched in the cantonment areas following instructions from the authorities concerned. A large number of notices were issued to those found indulging in encroachments, he said adding the shopkeepers were warned not to encroach the roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.