Thick smog blankets City

LAHORE:The smoggy blanket hovering over the city skies has thickened further here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar Division during morning/night hours. Frost is also expected in few upper parts of the country in morning hours. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Murree 13mm, Islamabad (ZP, Saidpur 07mm, Golra 06mm, IIAP 05mm, Bokra 04mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 05mm), Balakot 15mm, Pattan 09mm, Kakul 08mm, Dir, Kalam, Malam Jabba 06mm, Parachinar 03mm, Chitral, Drosh, Saidu Sharif, Mirkhani 01mm, Rawalakot 12mm, Muzaffarabad 10mm and Bagrote 01mm while snowfall was recorded at Murree 05 inch, Kalam, Malam Jabba 03 inch, Hunza, Gupis 01 inch, Bagrote 0.5 inch, Skardu, Astore Trace. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 3°C and maximum was 18.2°C.