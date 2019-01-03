PTI not plotting against any govt: Punjab governor

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf isn’t plotting against any elected government.

The PTI government never wanted any confrontation with anyone but it could never accept the menace of corruption, he said while talking to reporters during a ceremony held at Governor’s House to hand over sewing machines for women prisoners to the Punjab Prison Department on Wednesday.

Sarwar said since the formation of the PTI government, there hasn’t been a single case of political victimisation in Pakistan and the Centre wanted tomove along with all the federating units. However, he said, the PTI has a policy of not tolerating corruption. He said all the four provinces would be consulted on the National Finance Commission Award and the PTI would take all the measures to strengthen the federating units.

The Punjab governor said the Water Authority is being established in Punjab and by the next five years, the government would ensure provision of clean drinking water to every nook and corner of the province. He said several welfare projects, including setting of vocational training institutes and water filtration plants, were going on under the Sarwar Foundation. He praised the cooperation of philanthropists. He lauded the role of Pakistanis living in the country and aboard for supporting the human welfare initiatives. The Punjab governor said blood screening of prisoners in the prisons of Punjab was also underway and in this connection, pharmaceutical companies have also announced provision of medicines for 15, 000 prisoners.

During the press briefing, the Punjab governor revealed that six out of ten police personnel in Punjab were found suffering from hepatitis. He said for the training of women prisoners, around 500 ‘Hunner Gaahs’ (vocational training institutes) would be set up and stated that currently 100 sewing machines are being handed over to the IGP Prisons for the welfare of the women prisoners.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. They discussed various issues relating to national and international affairs.