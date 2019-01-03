Toxic smoke

Toxic smoke generated from the industrial estate situated in Hayatabad, Peshawar is having bad effects on the health of residents of Jamrud tehsil, located in the Shakas and Wazirdand areas. The smoke is causing severe breathing and throat issues, which have even resulted in the death of children.

Although residents have complained about the issue on the EPA official website, no proper action is taken to date. The PTI-led government should pay attention to this issue as it is the matter of life and health of people.

Syed Usman Raza Kazmi

Abbottabad