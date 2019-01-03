WAPDA realigns Mohmand dam

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has successfully realigned important project of Mohmand dam after a delay of decades, a spokesman for the authority said on Wednesday.

Removing legal, financial and technical snags, the project is all set to kick-start as early as the second week of January. Following the transparent best practices in line with the PPRA rules and PEC provisions, procurement process was initiated, which included civil works, design, supply and installation of electrical and mechanical works and hydraulic steel structures, he added.

International bidding for eligible firms or joint ventures was invited for procurement in accordance with the PPRA and PEC provisions. As many as 23 firms purchased the bids and two joint ventures submitted their bids.

The spokesman said technical bids were opened on June 26 in the presence of joint ventures. The bids were evaluated by a consortium of consultants, including NESPAK, SMEC (Australia) and ACE, wherein CGGC-DESCON was declared responsive.

Pre-award technical negotiations are underway and after finalisation of the evaluation process, the contractor is likely to be mobilised by another 10 weeks by the middle of March, the spokesman said.