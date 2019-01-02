Indian judge to attend oath-taking ceremony of CJ

LAHORE: Former senior judge of the Indian Supreme Court Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur will lead a three-member delegation of Indian judges who will arrive in Islamabad on January 18 through Wagah Border. The Indian judges’ delegation will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa as new Chief Justice of Pakistan at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur is a friend of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who has been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Madan Bhimarao Lokur retired as judge of the Indian top court on December 30, 2018.