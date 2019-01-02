Residents stage protest in Karak

KARAK: Four lawmakers of Kohat division, who formed an alliance for the rights of the people, on Tuesday staged protest to seek jobs for locals in the oil and gas companies.

They blocked the Indus Highway and stopped the movement of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited personnel.

On the call of Nashpa gas action committee headed by Malik Azizur Rehman thousands of people from Karak marched to Nashpa and held a protest demonstration there.

Lawmakers Mian Nisar Gul, Malik Zafar Azam, Major (r) Shadad Khan and Amjad Afridi and Khattak Ittehad President Maulana Mirzaqeem, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) district leaders and Jamaat-i-Islami’s Hafiz Ibn-i-Ameen and Zahoor Ahmad and others addressed the protesters.

They said the oil and gas reserves were discovered on the soil of the Kohat division but the local people had been deprived of their rights.

The speakers claimed that the oil and gas companies working in the division miserably failed to resolve the basic problems of the people.

They said the local people were deprived of employment in the gas fields and non-local people were being recruited.

Construction of slaughterhouse demanded: The residents of Karak city have complained that the Tehsil Municipal Administration has failed to construct a slaughterhouse in the district.

They claimed the animals were slaughtered in the open place on Shagi road. The social activists including Malik Sajid, Imran, Saud and Shafiullah told reporters that they had asked the Tehsil Municipal Administration Karak to construct a slaughter house where the doctors could examine the animals being slaughtered.

They added that Tehsil Municipal Administration failed to construct the slaughterhouse in the district headquarters and now the butchers slaughtering the animals in open place on Shagi road.