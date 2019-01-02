close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

CPEC: payments to landowners in Mansehra to begin soon

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday started payments of land acquired for China-Pakistan Economic Corridors (CPEC) initiatives in Shinkiari and adjoining areas.

“We have started payments to landowners in various Patwar circles in the district,” Yasir Khan, the additional deputy commissioner, told reporters.

He said that landowners in 18 Patwar circles, including Dodial, Argoshal, Malkal, Laborkot and Tanda Bajna, would be paid the money.

“I have also directed revenue and other relevant departments to ensure early payments to landowners,” the additional deputy commissioner said.

