Say no to smoking

Smoking is bad for health as it leads to many life-threatening diseases, including lung cancer. Among young people, smoking reduces the rate of lung growth, leading to long-term health consequences. Even though the healthcare authorities are taking steps to create awareness among people regarding harmful effects of smoking, many people, including school- and college-going students, are unable to quit this harmful habit.

The authorities concerned should consider putting a complete ban on cigarettes. Film and drama creators should be disallowed to show a character smoking. Many young people take inspiration from their favourite characters smoking on screen. In an attempt to imitate them, young people, mostly teenagers, adopt the habit of smoking. Parents and guardians should also be vigilant around their children and encourage them to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Kamran Ahmed

Rawalpindi