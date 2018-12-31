Govt has no strategy to overcome worst economic crisis: Siraj

SIALKOT: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the government has failed in changing the condition of the poor masses.

Addressing a ceremony of prize distribution among the bright students under the auspices of a private organisation at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium near Naul Morr on Sunday, JI ameer Sirajul Haq said that the country was currently in the grip of worst economic crisis and the new government had no effective strategy to deal with the situation.

He said that the rulers were merely depending on hollow claims to satisfy the people and they had no clear vision to solve the people’s problems. While criticising the poor law and order situation in the country, Siraj termed it ironic that MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi was recently shot dead near his residence in Karachi like Maulana Samiul Haq who was butchered in his home in Rawalpindi.

He lamented that a senior Pakistani police officer was kidnapped and then taken to Afghanistan where he was brutally murdered but the government remained clueless about their murderers.

He said that the rulers were not ready to take responsibility of such incidents, which was quite shameful. Sirajul Haq also blasted the government for its failure to launch a uniform education system in the country which was claimed before elections. He urged upon the young students to work hard and come forward in order to end the prevailing system of injustice, cruelty and looting in the country.

He alleged that most of the political leadership of the country was corrupt and insincere who had made their way to power corridors with the help of looted money. He said that all the major political parties in the parliament, including PML-N, PPP and PTI, had been divided during the last four months and busy fighting and criticising each other.

Only two occasions, he added, the political leadership in the parliament was united, one for the verdict of acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibi by the Supreme Court and against the bill to prohibit liquor. He said that all the members of the parliament who rejected the bill to ban the use of liquor had in fact violated their oath and the Supreme Court of Pakistan must take notice of it. Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan needs even and equal distribution of resources in the entire country to deal with the menace of over population.

Later, Siraj distributed cash prizes and laptops among the students. Ameer of JI Punjab Ameerul Azeem, JI Youth Wing secretary general Mian Usman Javed, Sialkot district ameer Shakeel Ahmed and others were also present.