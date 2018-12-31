Omni shifted Rs27 bn from Dubai to other locations

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: A Dubai-based private company owned by Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed’s family made transactions worth around Rs27 billion from Dubai to various jurisdictions including around 20 payments of nearly £1 million into the account of the son of former High Commissioner to Britain, according to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report into the money-laundering investigation on Asif Ali Zardari and his associates.

Papers seen by these correspondents show that Khawaja Abdul Majid (KAM) Crown International Trading House Company LLC, established by members of Majid family through Department of Economic Development Dubai in May 2013, made around 20 payments of more than £1 million into the account of the son over two years, 2014-15.

The JIT report into fake accounts has alleged that the Omni Group was involved in money-laundering of billions of rupees and had links with former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and several other senior members of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Omni Group, Zardari family and PPP leaders deny allegations made by the JIT and have appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to dismiss the JIT report.

The JIT alleges that these amounts were made through commission and kickbacks and laundered from Pakistan through fake accounts to UAE and then sent through Habib Bank AG Zurich A/c # 02010420311105452842 to Hassan’s account.

Papers show that KAM held multiple accounts in Habib Bank AG Zurich (A/c # 02010420311105452842) and Emirates NBD (A/C # 101490917001) in UAE.

The payments sent to London, as contained in the JIT report, are: on 5/29/2014, GBP 50,000; 50,000 on 6/2/2014; GBP 50,000 on 6/14/2014; GBP 50000 on 7/2/2014; GBP 50000 on 7/21/2014; GBP 50000 on 7/21/2014; GBP 50,000 on 7/21/2014; GBP 50000 on 7/21/2014; GBP GBP 110,000 on 12/16/2014; GBP 37920 on 2/11/2015; GBP 100,000 on 12/1/2014; GBP 29828 on 9/30/2014; GBP 50000 on 8/11/2014; GBP 50,000 on 8/11/2014; GBP 50,000 on 8/20/2014; GBP 50,000 on 8/20/2014; GBP 30,000 on 7/27/2014.

From Kam Crown International Trading House Co LLC, Emirates NBD A/C # 101490917001, the payments made were 49932 on 1/25/2015 and on 05-19-2015 a payment of USD 23,720 was made to orient automotive on behalf of Zulfiqar motors fzco.

Around 833 million UAE Dirham (Rs 26.9 billion) have been credited and de-credited from 2013-14 to 2014-15 from these accounts, according to findings of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted with the apex court.

“Money laundering through M/s KAM Crown Dubai by Anwar Majeed & family: FIA has recovered incriminating material (2 bank statements of above company in HBAG Zurich & Emirates NBD Dubai) which show receipts of huge cash deposits (AED) corresponding with the dates of huge cash-withdrawals from fake accounts in Karachi (money laundering through hawala/ hundi) on one hand and purchase of properties in Dubai & transfer of funds to London. M/s KAM Crown is registered in the names of Nazli Majeed w/o Anwar Majeed, Menahil Majeed w/o Abdul Ghani Majeed & Noor Nimr Majeed,” revealed the documents. Jaber Ahmad who is an UAE national is also partner in this company operated across the globe. Qaisar Ali Khan, who is Canadian citizen, was manager of this company.

Record available on the Companies House (UK) shows that Khawaja Zulqarnain Majid has been involved with the setting up and management of at least 8 companies where his particulars appear. These companies include: Dee Holdings Ltd; Stoke Energy Ltd; M&T Solutions Ltd; REH 1 Ltd; REH 3 Ltd; Renewable Energy Ltd; 39 Hans Place Ltd; AGM Consultant Ltd; AAM Investments Ltd; and Alexandra Holdings Ltd.

Khawaja Mustafa Zulquarnain Majid, born in 1975 and of Lynton House, 7-12 Tavistock Square, London, WC1H 9BQ; Khawaja Anver Majid, born in 1943; Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid; Khawaja Ali Kamal Majid; Khawaja Nimr Majid; have served as directors in these companies at some stage. Its British national Khawaja Mustafa Zulquarnain Majid who has remained most active in the management and directorship of these companies.

Anwar Majeed’s family members have lived in Britain for more than four decades and have legitimate businesses in the country.

In the executive summary of the JIT, it has been alleged that that the JIT has found “substantial and concrete information regarding the undeclared international assets of Omni Group, Asif Ali Zardari & Faryal Talpur”.

It said, “These undeclared assets have been procured through international money-laundering by the Omni-Zardari Nexus and are liable to be taken up with the foreign jurisdictions for asset recovery under UNCAC, UNTOC and other international instruments through ARU Omni Group and Anver Majid Family – UK (£ 102 Mn) - France (€ 0.58 Mn), Turkey & UAE (AED 228 Mn) 289-292 U Mrs. FT, UAE (AED 17 Mn) through Frontmen.”

A transaction, Dec 30, 2014, showed that a sum of 0.38 million UAE Dirham was paid to the Trimeta Real Estate (Brokerage for Villa E-97 Abdul Ghani Majid).

An estimated 1 million UAE Dirhams were transferred to Manazel Specialist Real Estate towards Villa D-3D424 (Agha Shershah) Abu Dhabi in February 2015 from these accounts. The company transferred USD100,000 to SDMI Kannangara of Sri Lanka, 0.8 million Dirhams to Nanki International India and EUR 2,848 to Nelson Kitiya Kenya through multiple transactions in years 2014 and 2015.

The company also credited around EUR 28, 000 into accounts of Hotel Scribe Paris for Khawaja Anver Majid and his family. The company had closing balance of 87 million UAE Dirhams by end of 2014 while 1.86 million UAE Dirhams by end of 2013. The company also credited USD 16,500 to Conch Nuras Hong Kong and USD 41,125.98 to Kung Long Hong Kong in 2014, the statement of the company read.

The fake accounts JIT report carries 27 volumes, 27 investigation reports and an executive summary of 135 pages with 95 big annexures. Sources linked with the JIT have alleged that some 25 properties directly/indirectly were acquired by former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in Paris, New York, London and Dubai.

Investigators strongly believe that these billions of Rupees were generated through kickbacks and commission from Interior Sindh and then through Hawal/Hundi transferred to Dubai to park in KAM Crown International accounts where Aslam Masood, Chief Financial Officer, was handling with it.

The JIT named 24 key accused (operators, beneficial owners, abettors and bankers) including Anwar Majeed, head of Omni Group, Abdul Ghani Majid, Aslam Masood, CFO Omni Group, Muhammad Arif Khan,

Accountant Omni Group, Noreen Sultan (the then Relationship Manager Summit Bank), Kiran Aman (the then Operation Manager, Summit Bank, Adeel Shah Rashidi, Taha Raza, Unit Corporate Head, Hussain Lawai the then President Summit Bank, Nasser Abdullah Lootah, Chairman Summit Bank, MPA Faryal Talpur, Asif Zardari and Bilawal.

PPP leader and Sindh government advisor Murtaza Wahab has said that the JIT is “a pack of fiction based on conjectures and surmises”.

He said: “We will all come out and defend all allegations at the trial court. JIT’s finding were supposed to be kept confidential as per SC order but unfortunately information was leaked to malign PPP leadership."