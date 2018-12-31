FAPUASA threatens pen-down strike if demands not met

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has threatened to launch pen-down strike if the government failed to resolve their genuine problems.

This was announced at the general body meeting of the association held here with its provincial president Prof Dr Iqbal Munir in the chair. The meeting condemned the attitude of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) towards professors.

The meeting asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of these cases and order an inquiry and said the humiliation of professors should be stopped immediately.

The meeting noted that a major part of the faculty in Women University Swabi was appointed from the male gender as well as almost all the administrative staff was male that was violation of the very basic spirit of the foundation of the institution that was established for females only.

The meeting also took exception to what it called the rude and indifferent attitude of the vice-chancellors towards teaching staff in different universities of the province particularly Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan.

The meeting urged the government to ensure early appointment of regular vice-chancellor of some public sector universities in the province.