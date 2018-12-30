Democracy can’t function without opposition, says Nisar

ISLAMABAD: The former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Saturday raised questions over the transparency of the ongoing accountability process, saying that a democratic system could not function without the opposition."I am not against the ongoing accountability process but it's not transparent. If the reservations are not addressed it will be plain and simple political victimisation. Democracy can't function without opposition," Chaudhry Nisar said at a press conference.

Chaudhry Nisar said accountability is pursued by institutions, not government. "The government takes credit of action taken by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Supreme Court. This is making the matter controversial. I am not in government, nor in opposition, but I believe the process is controversial. It's the Supreme Court, not government, pursuing accountability against Omni group," he said. "We have received temporary aid from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. We haven’t yet seen Imran Khan's claim of self-sufficiency in action," he said.

Chaudhry Nisar said the credit of opening of Kartarpur corridor rests with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan person who never wanted good ties with Pakistan. He was of view that Pakistan should initiate dialogue process with India with honour and dignity. Nisar said had the PML-N high command followed his suggestions, the party would have been in power right now. "I had suggested them to dilute their direct criticism on Army and judiciary," he said.

The senior politician said the country is facing a severe political crisis and perhaps remaining silent is the best possible action to take. Responding to a question about the reports that the government has offered him Punjab chief ministership, Nisar replied: "Politics is done on principals. It’s different from friendship."