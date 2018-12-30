close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

PHC concludes training of pathologists

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 22 pathologists, 310 healthcare service providers (HCSPs) and 27 lab technicians on the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS).

The trained pathologists and lab technicians belonged to Multan, 310 HCSPs, 158 homoeopathic doctors and 152 hakeems were from Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahab and Narowal. PHC Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Dr Imtiaz Ali, Homoeopathic Doctor Jamil Akhter Ghauri and Hakeem Farooq-ul-Hassan were the trainers.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far the PHC had conducted 552 workshops for the training of 22,287 health professionals, HCSPs, staff and managers of more than 18,000 HCEs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore