Sun Dec 30, 2018
Fesco SE for early disposal of complaints

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

JHANG: Fesco Jhang Circle Superintendent Engineer Nazar Dab on Saturday held an open forum at the company’s Jhang Circle Office here. SE Nazar Dab during the open forum ordered the concerned executive engineers for early disposal of 39 complaints received during the open forum. Most of the complaints were related to the installation of the new connections. The SE issued directions to the revenue officers of all divisions for immediate correction of bills of the consumers appeared in the open forum besides compliance report within a week. The SE said that 5,000 new electricity meters had been received and installation of new connections would be started from this Monday. SE Nazar Dab said that special teams had been constituted and necessary instructions had been issued to the XENs and SDOs of Jhang, TT Singh and Bhakkar for early redressal of consumers’ grievances.

