Cases against Zardari stronger than those against Nawaz: Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that there are stronger cases against Asif Zardari than the cases against Nawaz Sharif while many cases are in the pipeline as well so he should stop making hue and cry.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he also claimed he could see emergence of a forward bloc in the ranks of PML-N.

Sheikh Rashid ruled out the possibility of governor’s rule in Sindh and reiterated his demand vis-à-vis resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He said Shahbaz Sharif was the leader of NAB-tainted people in all parties. Referring to issuance of production orders, he said he was upset as “thieves” were being honoured. He said the constitution was a sacred book and it was at risk because of thieves and dacoits.

Talking about Pakistan Railways, the minister said a campaign had been launched against fare dodgers in trains. He said 6,612 such people were caught six days and an amount of Rs 70 million was recovered from them. He also announced 10-day salary bonus to the staff of the Sukkur divisional superintendent as the ratio of recovery was the highest in that division.