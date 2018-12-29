Industrialist shot dead in Havelian

ABBOTTABAD: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) local leader and prominent industrialist Malik Khurram Suleman was shot dead at Havelian on Friday, police sources said. The sources said Malik Khurram was on its way to his flour mills in Islamabad when unidentified persons opened fire on him. He received three bullet shots in his neck. He was shifted to the nearby hospital where he was pronounced as dead. According to initial reports, Khurram Suleman, former city president of PML-N and office-bearer of Hazara Flour Mills Association, was receiving life threats as per the first information report lodged by his cousin Malik Abid Ali. The police started an investigation into the incident. The police arrested two persons for interrogation in connection with murder case.