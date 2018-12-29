Walk for gas conservation

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in collaboration with a private college organised an awareness walk in Islamabad to for gas conservation and control of theft during the winter season.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan along with Managing Director Amjad Latif led the walk. SNGPL management and staff, students, journalists and members of civil society participated in the walk.

The participants were holding banners and placards about gas conservation, safe usage of gas and control of theft.

Addressing the participants, the MD SNGPL said delivering gas to domestic consumers was the top priority of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited but it could only be possible through consumer’s cooperation and responsible usage of gas. The walk was organised to sensitise the public about responsible usage of the gift of nature, he added.