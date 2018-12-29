close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

PFA to launch FM radio for public awareness

National

December 29, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is ready to spread its awareness wings for the counselling of public. In this connection, the PFA will establish its first-ever non-commercial FM Radio, approval has recently been granted by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The approval of the licence was given in the 146th meeting of PEMRA. In the first phase, PFA will establish radio channel in Lahore and two more radio channels will be established in Multan and Bahawalpur in second phase. The programme will be expanded by establishing FM Radio Station at divisional level.

