Apna Ghar Project to materialise dreams of people: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is full of determination and courage adding that excess of problems or lack of necessary resources cannot hinder its passion for public service. Apna Ghar Project will materialise the dreams of people who do not have their own residences.

Talking to Provincial Minister for Housing and Public Health Engineering Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed at his office, the chief minister said Punjab Inter-Department Committee was active for the completion of Apna Ghar Project and added that this committee would ensure identification of suitable places for construction of houses as well as provision of soft loans. More areas would be included in Apna Ghar Project after initial identification of three cities in the first phase.

Meanwhile, an authority is being established for provision of clean drinking water to every citizen and identification of suitable places has also been completed for the establishment of filtration plants, he added. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the PTI government would fulfil its commitment of Apna Ghar Project. Political situation as well as different matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.