SC to take up money laundering, Asghar Khan cases next week

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up next week important cases including fake bank accounts allegedly involving former president Asif Ali Zardari and others, names of whom have been put on Exit Control List (ECL) by the federal government the other day and Asghar Khan case.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsen will resume at the main Principal Seat, Islamabad on December 31, hearing regarding an investigation into the fake transactions worth billions conducted through several mainstream banks via ‘benami’ accounts.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Frayal Talpur and others are the respondents in the instant matter being investigated by the FIA for using fake accounts and their alleged involvement in fraudulent bank transactions to the tune of Rs35 billion.

The FIA that has been investigating a 2015 case pertaining to fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through 29 benami accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited (UBL) on last hearing had recommended to the apex court to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

On September 6, the apex court had constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team to probe a money laundering and fake accounts case. Headed by Ahsan Sadiq, Additional Director General (Economic Crime Wing), FIA Headquarters, Islamabad, the JIT had been given all powers relating to inquiries and investigations including those available in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1908; National Accountability Ordinance, 1999; Federal Investigation Agency Act, 1974 and the Anti Corruption Laws, etc.

The same bench at Lahore Registry on December 24 had directed counsels for former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, Omni Group, Bahria Town including Malik Riaz and Zain Malik to file their respective replies in five days and had ordered for listing the instant case on December 31 at Islamabad.

Following the report submitted by the JIT, the federal government the other day put 172 suspects including the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their involvement in money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

He, while referring to the recently submitted joint investigation team (JIT) report before the Supreme Court, alleged that government means were used to launder the money. Similarly, the same bench will also take up important human right cases including Memogate case wherein former Pakistan Ambassador to United States Husain Haqqani is accused of delivering a memo to Admiral Mike Mullen of the US through Mansoor Ijaz, an American businessman of Pakistani origin.

The memo had been reported to offer government cooperation to the US in response to Washington backing against Pakistan’s military establishment in the immediate wake of the May 2, 2011 raid which led to the killing of Osama bin Laden. PML-N had invoked apex court jurisdiction, seeking directives for investigation into the memo scandal.